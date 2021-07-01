Fire season intensifies in the Brazilian Amazon, feeding off deforestation

So far this year, 24 major fires have burned in the Brazilian Amazon, covering an area of 7,167 hectares (17,710 acres). All of the fires were set on land previously deforested in 2020 until this week, when the first major blaze was set on land cleared in 2021, according to a report by the Amazon Conservation Association’s Monitoring of the Andean Amazon Project (MAAP). https://storage.googleapis.com/planet-t2/deforestation-and-fire-in-brazilian-amazon-2021_v3-PtkU5pznR/movie.mp4 High-resolution satellite imagery from Planet Labs shows the first fire of the season to burn on land deforested this year, marking a shift in the fire season. Experts are expecting this to be a bad year for fires, owing to a historic drought, high levels of deforestation, and lack of funding for environmental law enforcement. The first fires of the season occurred on May 19 and 20, about a week earlier than the start of last year’s fire season, according to MAAP’s real-time Amazon fire monitoring app, which uses a combination of aerosol emission data and on-the-ground heat alerts to detect major fires. “Widespread drought conditions in 2021 are a worrisome sign that extreme fire risk could affect a large part of South America, straining firefighting resources and threatening ecosystems, infrastructure, and public health,” Douglas Morton, a NASA Earth scientist who studies fire, told CNN. MAAP’s real-time Amazon fire monitoring app shows the location of the 2021 major Amazon fires (orange dots), concentrated in the southeastern Brazilian state of Mato Grosso. Image courtesy of MAAP. On June 23, President Jair Bolsonaro signed a decree to send Brazilian…This article was originally published on Mongabay

