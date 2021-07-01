‘I am Indigenous, not pardo’: Push for self-declaration in Brazil’s census

RIO DE JANEIRO — When the Portuguese fleet led by Pedro Álvares Cabral landed in Brazil in 1500, Pero Vaz de Caminha, a knight serving as the secretary to the royal expedition, wrote a detailed official report to the sovereign dated May 1 of that year. Caminha’s report was considered one of the only three authoritative records of the “discovery” — a term that has since come to be understood as conquest or invasion. In his letter, Caminha described the native people as pardo (brown): “They were pardo, all naked, with nothing to cover their shame. In their hands they carried bows with their arrows … Their feature is to be pardo, in a reddish way, with good faces and good noses, well made.” More than five centuries later, the term pardo lives on. It’s an official category of color and race in Brazil’s census questionnaire to designate people of mixed race, including those of Indigenous-Black and Indigenous-white heritage. But Indigenous leaders see the term as one of the key elements behind the perennially underestimated numbers of Indigenous people in Brazil, and the subsequent lack of public policies focused on the native population, mostly in urban areas, where they are made more “invisible.” “By the 18th century many families [of our ancestors] adopted the expression pardos to not be enslaved or killed. Anyone who reads the history of our ancestors knows that this concealment was a resource for the survival of many collectivities of native peoples here in this territory,”…This article was originally published on Mongabay

