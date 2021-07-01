Mongabay’s What-To-Watch list for July 2021

Tech advances in the last decades have given humans new tools for helping animals — whether it’s printing prosthetics on a 3-D printer or building robots that scientists can send into wombat tunnels. Tech also has the potential to shape a more sustainable future for the shipping industry. These are just some of the topics we’ve covered in the last month as part of Mongabay’s video program. We also continued our covered conservation and environment stories from around the world. From Jamaica, we covered the story of Oracabessa Bay, where fishers are restoring coral reefs, bringing back fish and other marinespecies. From Cambodia, we took a look at merit release practices, where humans release wild animals for personal karma. Researchers are concerned this could bring humans into contact with zoonotic diseases. From India we covered the story of how a turtle species native to parts of the U.S.A. have researchers worried about the threat to 29 native freshwater turtles and tortoises in India. The turtle was illegally exported around the world between 1989 and 1997. The illegal trade between countries still continues and the red-eared slider has now become one of the world’s 100 worst invasive species. From Brazil, members of the Uru-eu-wau-wau Indigenous group documented how their community isolated themselves during the COVID-19 pandemic. The community is now vaccinated, and they told their story through this video for Mongabay. Subscribe to our YouTube channel to make sure you never miss a video, and in the meantime here are all…This article was originally published on Mongabay

