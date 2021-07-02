Biofuel in Mexico: Uphill battle against bureaucracy, organized crime

PUEBLA, Mexico — Twice a week, Moisés Flores sends his pickup trucks on a tour of big fast-food and chain restaurants to collect what would otherwise end up as garbage: used frying oil. Puebla, his hometown in central Mexico, is a gastronomic hotspot, boasting many eateries, hotels and cooking academies, which use a lot of oil that can be converted into biodiesel for the transportation sector. And Flores’s town is not alone. Mexico consumes 1.28 billion liters (338 million gallons) of cooking oil annually. Half is used in the food and gastronomy industries, and the rest in households. A decade ago, that residual oil ended up in the trash or going down the sink — a problem for sewage treatment plants that ended up with clogged pipes and systems. Then recycling came along, and today used cooking oil is a sought-after raw material for which restaurants get paid — a paradigm shift organized by green entrepreneurs who are the pioneers of Mexico’s biodiesel movement. People like Moisés Flores. Biodiesel entrepreneur and engineer Moises Flores with a test tube sample of his biodiesel made from residual cooking oil in his Amro factory office in Puebla, Mexico. Image by Sandra Weiss. Recycling cooking oil for the climate “I’m solving two environmental problems,” Flores declares. “I’m taking waste out of circulation and turning it into clean and climate-friendly fuel.” The 32-year-old, speaking from his factory in western Puebla, recalls how he came up with the idea a decade ago. Mexico was just then…This article was originally published on Mongabay

