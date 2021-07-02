Deforestation soars 40% in Xingu River Basin in Brazilian Amazon

A hundred and ninety-six trees per minute. That’s how fast the forest was being cleared in Brazil’s Xingu River Basin between March and April this year. A total of 29,191 hectares (72,132 acres) of Amazon rainforest was lost, an area twice the size of New York City, according to a report published this week. The area in question straddles the border between the states of Mato Grosso and Pará, and is the source of the mighty Xingu River, one of the main tributaries of the Amazon River. The deforestation recorded in the March-April period is 40% higher than the same period last year. The report was authored by Rede Xingu+, a network of 25 Indigenous peoples’ organizations, traditional community associations and civil society institutions from across the Xingu River Basin. It shows that rates of deforestation were higher at the margins of the BR-163 road, known as the “soy highway,” where around 6,000 trucks pass every day. The road is one of the main corridors for transporting the soy produced in Mato Grosso to the inland port of Miritituba on the Tapajós River in Pará, where the grain is loaded onto ships that sail out to the Atlantic via the Amazon River, and on to the rest of the world. The researchers analyzed forest loss around a 200-kilometer (125-mile) section of the highway, from the state border in Mato Grosso to Castelo dos Sonhos district in the municipality of Altamira, Pará. Along a 5-km (3-mi) strip on either side of…This article was originally published on Mongabay

