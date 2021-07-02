In the Colombian Andes, a forest corridor staves off species extinction

In 2006, the world’s leading hummingbird photographer, Luis Mazariegos, visited La Mesenia, an isolated village in Colombia’s western Andes. He had no idea that besides taking a picture of the recently rediscovered glittering starfrontlet (Coeligena orina), he would find a place that hosts overwhelming biodiversity. The forests here, spanning altitudes from 1,700 to 3,170 meters (5,600 to 10,400 feet), are permanently covered in clouds due to high humidity and are home to 374 known species of birds, 183 mammals, more than 600 plants and 5,000 insects, and other invertebrates. However, the northern tropical Andes have lost almost 75% of their natural habitat largely to agricultural expansion and are starting to witness the additional damaging impacts of climate change. Cloud forest species such as ocelots and tanagers are moving upslope to maintain a favorable climate, but the degraded and fragmented landscape has blocked their way. In Peru, 55 bird species were found to have moved an average of 49 m (161 ft) upslope over the course of 41 years. Degraded and fragmented landscape has blocked the way of cloud forest species that are moving upslope to maintain a favorable climate. Image courtesy of Luis Mazariegos. Nestled between the western and eastern slopes of the Colombian Andes, the very narrow corridor of forest in La Mesenia nearly disappeared due to deforestation. There was a threat that 100,000 hectares (247,000 acres) of rainforest would be pinched off from the main Andean chain. If that happened, the populations of many big mammals like spectacled…This article was originally published on Mongabay

