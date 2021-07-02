Myanmar’s warring military and rebels find common ground in corrupt jade trade

Jade mining is fueling conflict in Myanmar, channeling money into the coffers of the military and ethnic armed groups, according watchdog group Global Witness. The industry buoys the weapons trade and enriches military officials, including the son of junta leader Min Aung Hlaing, the group says. “In Hpakant our investigation revealed that warring parties were collaborating to profit even as conflict between them escalated elsewhere in northern Myanmar,” says a new report by Global Witness, which alleges that major armed groups worked side by side with the military in the jade mines. The report also accuses Aung Pyae Son, the son of the general who seized power in a coup in February, of directly benefiting from corruption in the jade trade. Global Witness says he received a cut of payment for the import of dynamite and “also profited from arrangements to mine illegally in Hpakant” after the civilian government suspended new licenses. As the generals enrich themselves and war continues to rage, the environment and the people who depend on it pay the ultimate price. “The mountains are becoming flat valleys and the valleys are becoming mountains. In Kachin history, there were many historic mountains, but all are gone now,” said a researcher based in Myitkyina, the capital of Kachin state. The researcher, who asked not to be named, said some residents don’t even recognize the areas where they grew up. An ethnic Rakhine jade miner, known as a yemase, agreed. “All the trees are already destroyed. The rivers are…This article was originally published on Mongabay

