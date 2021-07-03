Critically endangered antelope saiga makes comeback

From BBC
Shareclose
The population of a rare type of antelope has more than doubled since 2019, in a remarkable turn around in fortunes.
According to the first aerial survey in two years, the number of saiga in their Kazakhstan heartland has risen from 334,000 to 842,000.
There were fears the animal was on the brink of extinction following a mass die-off in 2015.
Distressing images of carcasses strewn over the steppes made world headlines.
Following a series of conservation measures, including a government crackdown on poaching, and local and international conservation work, numbers have started to bounce back.
That, together with the natural resilience of the species, gives hope for their future, said Albert Salemgareyev of the Association for the Conservation of Biodiversity of Kazakhstan (ACBK).
“They give birth to twins every year, which gives high potential for the species to quickly recover,” he told BBC News.
The saiga has seen a dramatic turnaround in fortunes. But even with the current boom, numbers will never return to the millions estimated in Soviet times due to looming threats, including the impact of state infrastructure projects and oil and gas development, said Albert Salemgareyev.
The latest survey, carried out in April, shows not only a big increase in the total numbers, but that one particular population in Ustyurt in the south of the country, has made a dramatic recovery.
In 2015, there were barely more than 1,000 animals left in the area,