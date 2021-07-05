Amid historic heat, a climate scientist’s mountain love story (commentary)

The past 16 months have been challenging for many of us, a time from which we are learning how to better care for one another. And from these challenges of loss of livelihoods, racial injustice, widespread disease, and hotter, drier years, we are learning to identify our strengths. It has been a year of climbing hills towards a future we choose. I wrote these sentiments for a briefing for the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change that took place in early June. I wrote these words for me and for you, because our climate future is not destined by the models that scientists have run, Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) reports, government inaction, or the stories that are in the news. It’s up to us. We are competent and must to trust in the competence of others. We are the darkness, as we are, too, the light. – Barry Lopez, Horizon, 2019 Though I know the science well, the news about climate change scares me. Headlines are written with flair so that we click to read, upping the impact of a news outlet and its revenue. I often tuck myself away from the news. Perhaps you do too. I hike mountain trails alone in search of peace, snow and adventure, not calamity. How many of us are truly searching for disaster? How many are searching for love or celebrating the love we’ve found? Wildflowers in the Colorado mountains, near Clear Lake, Silverton. Photo by KimonBerlin via Wikimedia Commons.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

