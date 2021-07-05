In the Brazilian Amazon, a road project drives the threat of deforestation

The pace of deforestation has surged in the region around Brazil’s BR-319 highway since the federal government announced its interest in restarting road works, a new study has found. The paper by researchers from Brazil’s National Institute of Spatial Research (INPE) and the University of Kansas reports forest clearing in what’s known as the highway’s direct zone of influence zone. The deforestation between July and September 2020 amounts to 16.4 square kilometers (6.3 square miles) — a 25% increase compared to the same period in previous years. BR-319, also known as the Manaus-Porto Velho Highway, was built during Brazil’s military dictatorship between 1968 and1973 and later abandoned in 1988. Years of neglect and rainfall have rendered the road unusable over time. Its 885.9-kilometer (550-mile) stretch is the only land route connecting Manaus, the capital of Amazonas state, with Brazil’s south and southwest. The highway is divided into segments that currently fall under different legal classifications. The end segments, called A and B, make up the first 198 and the last 164 km (123 and 102 miles) of the highway. These are already paved and do not require new environmental licensing. The spotlight is instead on the middle section of the highway, 400 km (249 mi) of unpaved road, and the C segment, or “Charlie,” a 52-km (32-mi) section in the middle that needs resurfacing. In June 2020, the federal government published an official call for tender for the works needed for section C. A contract was signed in December, but…This article was originally published on Mongabay

