Naming of new ant species from Ecuador breaks with binary gender conventions

Scientists describing a new species of ant, Strumigenys ayersthey, have broken with conventional naming traditions and used the pronoun "they" instead of the traditional male or female form to promote nonbinary gender inclusivity. The new ant, described in a recent paper in ZooKeys, was named after the late artist and human rights activist Jeremy Ayers. Traditionally, a species named after a person would have an "i" appended at the end of the name for males, or "ae" for females; in this case, ayersi or ayersae. Instead, the researchers went with ayersthey. They did this to honor Ayers and the large number of people who do not identify with either the male and female genders, according to study author Douglas Booher, a Yale postdoctoral researcher, and co-author Philipp Hönle, a doctoral student at the Technical University of Darmstadt, Germany. "In contrast to the traditional naming practices that identify individuals as one of two distinct genders, we have chosen a non-Latinized portmanteau honoring the artist Jeremy Ayers and representing people that do not identify with conventional binary gender assignments, Strumigenys ayersthey," the authors wrote in the study. Strumigenys ayersthey. Image courtesy of Philipp Hönle. Ayers was an eclectic artist, publishing photography books, authoring a column in Andy Warhol's Interview magazine, and writing lyrics for both R.E.M. and the B-52s. Indeed, R.E.M. lead singer and songwriter Michael Stipe joined Booher in writing the etymology section of the paper explaining the decision to use the pronoun "they" to honor the artist. Ayers is remembered

