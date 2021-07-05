The true environmental cost of the Internet (commentary)

Our society has become digital to a point where, without a smartphone or a computer, our capacity to do anything is severely restricted. A person in a city studies, works, shops, and even finds romantic partners in front of a screen. Similarly, a farmer uses these devices to find better prices, make sales, monitor crops, and make all types of other arrangements that will increase productivity. For many, it is impossible to survive in this world without them. Along the same lines, and especially these days with climate change affecting our lives, we as a society are also concerned about the environmental impacts of our own actions. We’re worried about our carbon footprint, about wilderness being degraded, about species going extinct, and about the enormous amount of waste related to our consumption. We are all aware of the need to shift to a greener economy that is low in carbon emissions. But, if we want to modify our behaviors, we first need to understand their impacts – both as a society and as individuals. Let’s take a look at one activity, one that occupies even more time of our lives than sleeping: the use of internet. The internet of all things Most people do not have the slightest idea about how that “ethereal” world of the internet works. Where all that information that one sends or receives is stored, or what the true cost of keeping and sharing that “cloud” of data really is. All of it is physically stored…This article was originally published on Mongabay

