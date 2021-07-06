Wildfires turn up the heat on farmers growing Indonesia’s ‘hottest’ pepper

HIYUNG, Indonesia — For the village cultivating Indonesia’s most pungent chili pepper, July is a time of prosperity — and potential ruin. That midsummer month is when hundreds of farmers in Hiyung, a village in the southeast of the island of Borneo, begin to harvest the special variety of cayenne pepper they grow here. Known as the Hiyung pepper, it has been declared the hottest pepper in the country by the nation’s agriculture ministry. Billed as a community development success story, it’s sold as far away as the nation’s capital, Jakarta. But July also marks the start of the period when Borneo is most susceptible to wildfires. A near-annual occurrence, the fires produce haze that can sicken hundreds of thousands of people. They spread most easily across Indonesia’s vast peat swamp zones — like the one in which Hiyung is located. In its natural state, peat soil is waterlogged. But across Borneo and nearby Sumatra, peatlands have been widely drained for agriculture, drying them out and rendering them highly flammable. “The fires can devour huge swaths of land here,” said Junaidi, the head of the Hiyung Cayenne Pepper Association, a farmers’ group in the village that endeavors — not always successfully — to protect the crop from incineration. “They are our greatest threat.” Hiyung cayenne pepper after harvest. Image courtesy of M Rahim Arza/ Mongabay Indonesia. In the local lore, the Hiyung cayenne was first brought to the village in the early 1990s by a man named Soebarjo. Like many…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay