Activists take Indonesia’s mining law to court, but don’t expect much

JAKARTA — Activists in Indonesia have filed a legal challenge to controversial mining legislation passed last year and widely seen as undermining environmental protections to the advantage of mining companies. The Indonesian Forum for the Environment (Walhi) and the East Kalimantan provincial chapter of the Mining Advocacy Network (Jatam) filed the application for a judicial review with the Constitutional Court in Jakarta on June 21. Two other plaintiffs in the suit are identified as victims of mining activity. The suit seeks what's known as a judicial review of nine articles in the amended mining law. It alleges that these nine articles contain stipulations that could lead to unbridled exploitation by a mining industry that already operates with impunity toward environmental and social rules. Nurul Aini, a 46-year-old farmer from Sumberagung village in Banyuwangi district, East Java province, is one of the plaintiffs. She and her fellow villagers have for years fought against gold mining activity on Mount Tumpang Pitu, where they live. She said the mining activity had destroyed the environment and harmed the locals in the process, with dust from the detonations carried out in the operations forcing the villagers to wear masks, even when they sleep. The most harmful impact is the destruction of Mount Tumpang Pitu, Nurul said. She added that water resources, which spring from the mountain, have been depleted since the mining began. "I'm responsible for the future generation. I have to protect the environment no matter what," she said.

