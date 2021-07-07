For Norway salmon farms giving up deforestation-linked soy, Cargill proves a roadblock

Two major salmon producers in Norway now have deforestation-free soy supply chains, following no-deforestation commitments made by Brazilian soy suppliers to the European salmon industry, according to new analysis published by watchdog group Rainforest Foundation Norway (RFN). Soy-derived products are heavily used in the production of salmon feed, where they serve as a protein source. In Norway, the four aquaculture feed giants, Mowi, BioMar, Skretting and Cargill Aqua Nutrition, largely buy soy protein concentrate (SPC) from one of three Brazilian suppliers: CJ Selecta, Caramuru and Imcopa. Earlier this year, the three Brazilian SPC suppliers committed to an international ban on buying soybeans grown on land deforested after August 2020. While all three have bought deforestation-free soybeans and produced deforestation-free SPC for their European customers for years, under the new commitment, the entirety of their soybean operations, including portions external to the salmon value chain and in markets outside Europe, will become deforestation-free — entirely eliminating links to deforestation in their supply chains. For majority of Norway’s four main feed suppliers, the move has also cleared their value chains of deforestation risk. The only exception is Cargill Aqua Nutrition, which itself provides “deforestation-free” feed, but whose U.S.-based parent company, Cargill, has been linked to deforestation activities in South America. RFN’s report, released June 14, analyzed the soy supply chains of 10 of the biggest Norwegian salmon producers five months after the ban was announced. It found that two of the companies, Nordlaks and Bremnes Seashore, had fully cut all links to…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay