As Arctic melt sets early July record, hard times lie ahead for ice: Studies

Sea ice cover in the Arctic Ocean hit a record low on Monday for this time of year, surpassing even the year 2012 which went on to see the lowest annual minimum extent since satellite records began in 1979. Extent fell to 8.867 million square kilometers (3.4 million square miles) of ice cover on July 5, 2021. This year’s early July drop was unexpected by some observers due to a cool stormy spring in the Arctic which in the past might have put a brake on the melt season, though a Russian heatwave is now stoking Laptev Sea melt, while warmth over Hudson Bay has caused ice there to disappear earlier than typical. Ice extent in 2020 (the second lowest extent record holder) tracked fairly closely to 2021, though above what we’re seeing right now. However, spring and early summer 2020 were hotter and sunnier than this year, meaning that the thinner first year ice seems to be melting at record rates despite cooler, stormier weather conditions. Arctic sun surrounded by halo phenomenon caused by light refraction and reflection off ice crystals in cirrus clouds. Image by Markus Rex / Alfred-Wegener-Institute (CC-BY 4.0). The sea ice melt stalled sufficiently enough in late summer 2020 to avoid hitting a new record low, and anything could still happen this year. “July is the critical month — it’s the warmest month in the Arctic and that’s when melt will be the most extreme,” says Mark Serreze, director of the National Snow and Ice Data Center.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

