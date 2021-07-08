Nature: Backyard moth spotting rises during lockdown

From BBC
Shareclose
Lockdown sparked a surge in interest in moths, with a rise in rare species spotted last year.
Sightings were up by about a third – and many counties across the UK recorded species new to their area.
Experts are heartened by a new found fascination for the insects, which they say are ecologically important but underappreciated and under threat.
They say July is the perfect month to find moths – and are calling for the public to go in search of them.
Mark Tunmore, editor of Atropos, the journal for butterfly, moth and dragonfly enthusiasts, said all the evidence points to a surge of interest during lockdown.
“It’s not surprising in many ways, because moth trapping is an ideal activity for the garden,” he said.
“All you need is a moth trap, which is something you can construct yourself or buy from specialist dealers, and once you’ve got that, you can run it in your garden and the moths come to you.”
Data from the National Moth Recording Scheme suggests there was a rise of around a third in the numbers of people submitting sightings of moth species in 2020, while sales of moth traps also rose.
In Cheshire, seven species new to the county were recorded in 2020, including Light Feathered Rustic and Beautiful Marbled. Several species new to Cornwall were spotted in the county, and it was also a record year