The Brooklyn Bridge needs a makeover. Is rainforest lumber still in style?

PETÉN, Guatemala — Once or twice a year, a jaguar visits Uaxactun at night. It slinks under the great stone pyramids built by the ancient Mayans and past the moonlit trunks of fallen mahogany trees, looking for a stray chicken or unsuspecting dog to ambush. Eventually, the town's dogs take note and raise the alarm, barking and chasing the intruder until it retreats back into the dark forest it came from. A jaguar cameo is a minor annoyance for the residents of Uaxactun, a small town nestled in the Guatemalan jungle, but it's also symbolic of one of their greatest accomplishments: the forest that surrounds them is healthy and full of wildlife. This might surprise visitors if their first sight was the piles of newly cut timber stacked in a clearing next to the town's sawmill, which screeches as it spits out lumber destined to become furniture and construction material. Industrial timber harvesting and healthy forests don't usually co-exist well. But that's exactly what's happened in the northeastern region of Petén, where a 25-year-old experiment in conservation is playing out in the rainforest amid ancient ruins and cocaine-trafficking airstrips. Uaxactun is one of 12 communities in Petén that were given authority over their forests, including the right to log them, in the years after Guatemala's civil war. With land conflicts simmering and peace accords mandating that the rural poor be given better access to the country's resources, some officials and their conservationist allies concluded the best shot they had to…

