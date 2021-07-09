Amazon deforestation rises modestly in June

Deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon continued on an upward trajectory in June, reports the country’s national space research institute INPE. INPE’s satellite-based forest monitoring system detected 1,062 square kilometers (410 square miles) of deforestation during June, a two percent rise over a year ago. Deforestation has now risen three consecutive months in the region, but is pacing 11% behind last year’s pace, when forest loss in Earth’s largest rainforest reached a 12-year high. Monthly deforestation alert data from INPE’s DETER system and Imazon’s SAD system. Imazon independently tracks deforestation to provide a check against official Brazilian government data. Dry conditions across much of Brazil have raised concerns that this year’s fire season, which typically runs from July through October, could be particularly severe. While the number of fire hotspots this year are about 25% below the five year average through June 30, the Amazon Conservation Association’s Monitoring of the Andean Amazon Project (MAAP) has detected at least 24 major fires in the past two months. Nearly all those fires have occurred on land that was deforested in 2020. Fire hotspots detected by INPE in the legal Amazon. Hotspots are not indicative of forest fires – most occur outside forest. MAAP’s real-time Amazon fire monitoring app shows the location of the 2021 major Amazon fires (orange dots), concentrated in the southeastern Brazilian state of Mato Grosso. Image courtesy of MAAP. Worries about the likelihood of an intense fire season coupled with mounting pressure from Brazilian companies and investors as well as…This article was originally published on Mongabay

