Colombia brings landmark rulings of importance closer to Indigenous communities

BOGOTÁ — The year 2021 marks 30 years since Colombia adopted its current Constitution. Considered the Magna Carta of the laws of the nation, it was established in 1991 by a national assembly that replaced the 1886 Constitution, which had become obsolete. Those were the years of the drug-trafficking boom in which drug cartels permeated all levels of Colombian society, including the highest political offices. In this scenario, the 1991 Constitution made its way as a progressive reform that, among others, proclaimed Colombia a secular state. Another advance of the Constitution was one of its articles, number 7, which dictated that Colombia is a state that “recognizes and protects the ethnic and cultural diversity of the Colombian Nation.” In this way, the Colombian state protected the traditional legacy of what’s estimated today to be 1.5 million Indigenous peoples who inhabit its territory. The 1991 Constitution also established the legal mechanism of tutelage action, through which any Colombian citizen can demand the fulfillment of their fundamental rights. The highest body in charge of the protection and defense of the Constitution is the Constitutional Court, which ensures compliance with the articles of the Constitution and issues judgements on those tutelage actions. But even three decades since this essential political and social step was taken in Colombia, work remains to ensure that judgements concerning Indigenous peoples are brought to them promptly and effectively. For this reason, the Constitutional Court and the Amazon Conservation Team (ACT) have been working since 2020 on the “Rights…This article was originally published on Mongabay

