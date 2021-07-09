Covid origins: Scientists weigh up evidence over virus’s origins

From BBC
Amid the misery of a pandemic that has claimed at least four million lives, the scientific search for its origins has itself become toxic.
While it is now hideously ubiquitous, Sars-Cov-2 is still only an 18-month-old disease. And the search for its start was officially set in motion in 2020 by a World Health Organization investigative team.
Questions over its conclusions have escalated into a heavily politicised feud. Some research scientists, who have tried to unpick the pandemic’s origins, have been accused of conspiracy and cover-up – based on no evidence.
Now, 21 researchers – all seeking to understand how a virus that originated in bats transferred into humans – aim to “set the record straight” by publishing their summary of the scientific evidence about the pandemic’s beginning.
“It’s not true that we don’t know where it came from – we just don’t know how it got into humans,” says Glasgow University virologist Prof David Robertson.
It is widely accepted that an ancestor of the virus was originally a disease circulating harmlessly in wild bats. But it is vital to discover how, where and exactly when that first made its way into a person to prevent a similar future outbreak.
There is no definitive piece of evidence – no Covid-positive bat or a confirmed first human case – to show conclusively how it started. That may never be known, but the scientists who wrote this latest report want to clarify the available evidence and what it means.
They have published what is
