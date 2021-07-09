Environmental defenders in Ecuador aren’t safe, new report shows

QUITO — For almost five years, Andres Durazno and his niece Elizabeth would march, block roads, and confront mining authorities and police together. They were leading the fight against mining in their community of Rio Blanco in the south of Ecuador, and defending the wetlands that the mine was destroying in the surrounding Andean mountains, says Elizabeth. Andres used to tell her not to be afraid of the police who attacked them during protests. “They will not harm us, they can’t, because we are within our rights,” he would tell her, Elizabeth recounted to Mongabay via video call. In 2018, the community succeeded in closing the mega mining project that had operated in their territory for 20 years. During the pandemic, their fight continued as leaders from the community regularly patrolled the mountains to evict the illegal miners who were entering the same territory. But it was Andres who went out the most, says Elizabeth, “it was always him who walked the most, wherever he had to.” Then, in March of 2021, Andres was stabbed to death in front of his home. Elizabeth says it was an act of vengeance by mining supporters, and even though many people in the community claim to know who the killer is, the police have not made any arrests or advancements in the investigation. Andres Durazno. Image courtesy of of Elizabeth Durazno. Andres is just one of many environmentalists who has been targeted for his work in Ecuador, a country that has become increasingly…This article was originally published on Mongabay

