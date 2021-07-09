Green peafowl flourish in Thailand’s northern forests, but conflict looms

CHIANG MAI, Thailand — Once widespread across Southeast Asia, from Java to southern China, green peafowl (Pavo muticus) have vanished from much of the region over the past few decades, due to forest habitat loss, overhunting and persecution following conflict with farmers. The endangered species is only present in 16% of its former range in mainland Southeast Asia, and is largely confined to a handful of isolated forests in Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam, according to a 2019 study. Now, a thriving population has been documented in a network of four protected areas in Phayao province in northern Thailand. Researchers say the findings, published in June in Global Ecology and Conservation, represent the largest population of green peafowl yet recorded in mainland Southeast Asia. Green peafowl are perhaps less famous than their blue relatives, Indian peafowl (Pavo cristatus), which are frequently kept in temples, public parks and private grounds around the world, due to their resplendent feathers and the comparative ease of caring for them in captivity. Male green peafowl sport similarly impressive tail trains, which they use during courtship rituals. Green peafowl (Pavo muticus) perform a courtship ritual in Phayao province, Thailand. Image courtesy of Ghan Saridnirun Between January and April 2018, a team led by researchers from King Mongkut’s University of Technology, Thonburi, surveyed an area spanning 1,500 square kilometers (580 square miles), comprising Tub Phaya Lor Wildlife non-hunting area, Wiang Lor Wildlife Sanctuary, Doi Phu Nang National Park, Mae Yom National Park, and surrounding agricultural land.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

