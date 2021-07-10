Sri Lanka seeks peace with pachyderms as human-elephant conflicts escalate

HAMBANTOTA, Sri Lanka — The first time Mahinda Samarawickrama, a farmer in Hambantota district, southern Sri Lanka, was attacked by an elephant, he’d gone down to the village reservoir at dawn to bathe. The animal emerged suddenly from the darkness, grabbing him by the hip and flinging him into a thicket of trees. The next thing he remembers, he was being treated at the local hospital with several broken bones and bruises. Two months later, Samarawickrama, still under treatment for his fractures, was in bed at night when the brick wall of his room collapsed. A herd of elephants was literally bringing down the house to get at the paddy stored inside. Samarawickrama fled and alerted the other villagers, who came to his aid to chase the elephants away. Experiences like Samarawickrama’s are common across rural Sri Lanka, which has the highest density of Asian elephants (Elephas maximus) of any country in the species’ range — and a correspondingly high incidence of human-elephant conflict (HEC). As the country’s population grows and expands into elephant habitat, these incidents have become more frequent and deadly, for both humans and elephants. Farmers staging Satyagraha, a sit-down protest, to demanding the immediate implementation of the MER to mitigate human-elephant conflict. Image courtesy of Rahul Samantha Hettiarachchi. In Samarawickrama’s home district of Hambantota, the site of an ambitious irrigation project, authorities have finally taken a key step toward stopping the problem from getting worse. On April 9, the government declared the establishment of a managed…This article was originally published on Mongabay

