Virgin Galactic: Richard Branson’s long, winding path to space

From BBC
Shareclose
For more than 15 years, Virgin Galactic has been working to begin carrying paying passengers to the edge of space and back. Here, we track the long, winding road to realising Sir Richard Branson’s dream.
In the early 1990s, celebrated aeronautical engineer Burt Rutan set himself a challenge: designing a spaceplane.
“I’m going to give it a try, I’m going to go out and do it,” Mr Rutan said in 2004, recalling his thoughts a decade earlier.
Like many before and since, he was motivated by the lack of access to space for “ordinary” people – in other words, those who aren’t government-funded astronauts.
“Over the last 25 years it has become increasingly, increasingly obvious that the kids who dream – and I consider myself still a kid – that they can go up and see these views [of Earth from space] have diminishing hope, diminishing dreams,” Rutan explained.
The engineer thought the ride would have to feel like flying in a plane, rather than the more adventurous experience of being launched on a rocket and falling to the ground with parachutes.
The outcome of his efforts was a vehicle named SpaceShipOne. Rutan took inspiration from the X-15 high-altitude experimental plane flown by test pilots in the 1950s and 60s
On 21 June 2004, his craft reached an historic milestone, performing the first privately funded human spaceflight.
The 8.5m-long spacecraft began