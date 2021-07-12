Indonesia bets on biofuels over oil, but EVs could render both moot

JAKARTA — The rapid development of electric vehicles looks set to overtake the biofuel infrastructure that Indonesia is investing heavily in, and could render the country’s alternative-fuel model redundant, new projections show. In a report, Indonesian policy think tank the Institute for Essential Services Reform (IESR) says that under a business-as-usual scenario, demand for biofuel in Indonesia will increase to 190 million metric tons by 2050. But if the EV market share increases, biofuel demand could end up being 93 million metric tons by 2050. The government is pushing for the development of EVs in the country, with the Indonesian Chambers Of Commerce and Industry (KADIN) predicting the country could become the world’s largest producer of lithium batteries and EVs thanks to its abundant reserves of nickel, a key component in EV development. “There’s a possibility that demand for liquid fuel won’t increase significantly and it won’t be far off from the existing oil refinery capacity,” IESR researcher Julius Christian Adiatma said at the online launch of the report. That leaves the future potential demand for biofuel, which in Indonesia is derived from palm oil, highly uncertain, the report says. Yet despite this uncertainty and its own push for EVs, the government is also aggressively promoting domestic biofuel production, including the most ambitious fossil-fuel-to-biofuel transition program in the world. The program calls for blending palm-based biofuel with diesel in increasingly larger proportions, eventually reaching a point where all the diesel sold at the pump is biodiesel. The aim is to…This article was originally published on Mongabay

