The science of forest biomass: Conflicting studies map the controversy

In a rare interview in December 2019, the CEO of the world’s largest company that burns woody biomass to generate electricity stressed how his immense wood pellet-fired power plant — United Kingdom-based Drax — is good for forests. “I have a very, very clear view of this,” Will Gardiner told Mongabay at the United Nations climate summit in Madrid (COP25). “It is absolutely better to use biomass than coal. The wood pellets we use come from forest ecosystems that are regrown. “Fundamentally, we are part of a system that is helping forests to grow and prosper. A mature forest ends up bouncing off, and doesn’t capture more carbon. A managed forest that keeps growing continues to capture more carbon,” he said. Gardiner’s view is essential to the booming forest biomass industry which positions itself as a vital part of the solution to the climate change crisis. His claims are also meant to counter forest advocates who decry the outsized negative impacts they say wood pellet production and burning is having on global forests, biodiversity, the climate and efforts to curb carbon emissions. The U.K.’s Drax power station which imports wood pellets from the U.S. Southeast and Western Canada to burn to make electricity. Unlike the burning of coal, wood burning is counted as carbon neutral, helping the U.K. and EU meet their carbon emission reduction targets. Photo credit: DECCgovuk on VisualHunt / CC BY-ND. These forest advocates say that cutting down trees and burning them to make energy is bad…This article was originally published on Mongabay

