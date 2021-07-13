Carry on flying, says government green plan

From BBC
Shareclose
Carry on flying, the government has told the British public, in its plan to reduce transport emissions to virtually zero by 2050.
Ministers say new technology will allow domestic flights to be emissions-free by 2040, and international aviation to be zero carbon by mid century.
The policy has been ridiculed by environmentalists who say the government is putting far too much faith in innovation.
They say demand for flying and driving must be curbed if the UK is to meet its ambitious climate targets.
The aviation proposal is contained in the government’s “Transport Decarbonisation Strategy” – part of its master plan for the entire economy to be virtually zero carbon by mid century.
When Boris Johnson hosts the Glasgow climate summit in November, he’ll need policies in place to prove to other nations how carbon cuts can be achieved.
The transport plan says all new lorries will be zero-carbon by 2040, running on batteries or hydrogen under a world-leading UK policy.
A recent study showed that trucks accounted for 2% of vehicles in the EU but 22% of road transport emissions.
The plan says petrol and diesel cars will become more efficient within the decade, and manufacturers will face targets for the electric vehicles they sell.
Electric cars will have smart charging that interacts with the power grid enabling drivers to top up when there’s plenty of cheap renewable energy.
<div