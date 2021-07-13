For Africa’s great apes, even ‘best-case’ climate change will decimate habitat

Gorillas, chimpanzees and bonobos face a bleak future thanks to a perfect storm of human-driven factors, a recent study shows. The triple whammy of the climate crisis, growing human population, and the clearing of wild areas could see Africa’s great apes lose 94% of their suitable living areas by 2050, researchers calculate. This massive range loss, they note, would occur under the “worst-case” scenario, in which humanity does not actively work toward reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Even the “best-case” scenario, where we slow down the warming of our planet, isn’t much brighter: it would still see the apes lose 85% of their range, the study found. “African great apes are one of the most vulnerable mammal groups in the world,” said lead author Joana Carvalho, a postdoctoral researcher in the Faculty of Science, Liverpool John Moores University in the U.K. “And I would say this is the first study combining the effects of the main drivers of biodiversity loss for them.” A chimpanzee in Kibale Forest National Park, Uganda. Gorillas, chimpanzees and bonobos face a bleak future thanks to a perfect storm of human-driven factors: climate crisis, growing human population, and the clearing of wild areas. Image by Gregoire Dubois via Flickr (CC BY-NC-SA 2.0). Today, all species and subspecies of chimpanzees, gorillas and bonobos are classified by the IUCN as endangered or critically endangered. Their homes are being cleared for timber, food, mining and infrastructure projects. Hunting, disease and armed human conflict continue to put immense pressure on their…This article was originally published on Mongabay

