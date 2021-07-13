Giant goldfish problem in US lake prompts warning to pet owners

In its warning, the city of Burnsville advised pet owners to “please consider other options for finding them a new home”.

Please don’t release your pet goldfish into ponds and lakes! They grow bigger than you think and contribute to poor water quality by mucking up the bottom sediments and uprooting plants.

Groups of these large goldfish were recently found in Keller Lake. pic.twitter.com/Zmya2Ql1E2

— City of Burnsville (@BurnsvilleMN) July 9, 2021