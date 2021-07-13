Reconciliation through ecological collaboration (Commentary)

When the Okhchuchay River runs milky white, it means there has been another dangerous incident. The waterway begins in Armenia, passing through lands rich for mining, then flowing into Azerbaijan, where it feeds into one of its main irrigation systems – contaminating the food chain and threatening a fragile ecosystem. Cross-border pollution is becoming an increasingly contentious issue in international law. It’s an especially thorny issue for Azerbaijan and Armenia, which have been enemies for the past 30 years. In the twilight years of the USSR, Azerbaijan and Armenia went to war – with Armenia eventually occupying one fifth of Azerbaijan’s internationally recognized land. Last autumn, when the two nations again fell into conflict, the situation was reversed when the occupied land was returned to Azerbaijan’s control. But with these actions, a door to cross-border collaboration on the environment has potentially opened. Ecologists from Azerbaijan have now been able to assess the damage further upstream, taking river-water samples near where the border was supposed to be at independence in 1991. The findings are alarming. Compared to the norm, the river was over 7 times more toxic in Nickel, 5 in Iron, 4 in Manganese and 3 in Copper-Molydenum compound. Google Earth image of the Kajaran Mine in Armenia. German-owned Mine On the other side of the border lies Syunik, a mountainous region rich in mining deposits. It is where the Kajaran mine owned by German group Cronimet – the largest in Armenia – is located. It represents over 60% of Armenia’s mining’s revenue, yet at great cost…This article was originally published on Mongabay

