US heatwave: Could US and Canada see the worst wildfires yet?

From BBC
After record temperatures, western parts of the US and Canada are bracing themselves for the annual wildfire season.
There are warnings that this season could be another highly destructive one, so we’ve looked at why that might be.
Experts told us the potential for a record-breaking wildfire season is significant.
Dr Mike Flannigan, professor of wildland fires at the University of Alberta, said that fires need three ingredients:
Dr Flannigan added: “It really depends on the day-to-day weather, but the potential is sky-high for parts of Canada and the American west as they are in a multi-year drought. “
The US drought monitor – a partnership between the Department of Agriculture and other expert organisations – says half the nation is under some form of drought, with the most severe in western states.
In June this year, parts of western Canada recorded their highest-ever temperatures.
The village of Lytton in British Columbia (BC) province made headlines after it reported Canada’s record temperature of 49.6C.
This set off a series of wildfires, which puts the amount of land burnt in the region way ahead of the average for this time of year.
Western US states are also experiencing soaring temperatures and wildfires.
Another concern is the lack of compressed and hardened snow in mountainous areas this year because of higher temperatures. This usually acts as a barrier to burning,