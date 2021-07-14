Benjamin Jesty: The unsung hero of vaccination

From BBC
More than 250 years before the coronavirus pandemic, another deadly virus – smallpox – was sweeping Europe.
The epidemic led to the development of the first vaccine – a medical milestone credited to Gloucestershire physician Edward Jenner.
But, while Jenner became rich and famous for his discovery, the technique had been pioneered more than two decades earlier by a Dorset dairy farmer whose social status meant he never received the recognition he deserved.
Fast-forward to 1985 when microbiologist Patrick Pead, on holiday in Dorset, picked up a booklet in a Worth Matravers village shop entitled Benjamin Jesty: The First Vaccinator.
“I thought ‘that’s not right, it was Edward Jenner’,” said Mr Pead.
“We went to the churchyard and saw his tombstone and that day changed my life.”
In the years that followed, Mr Pead turned detective, piecing together the little that was known about Jesty and tracking down new evidence, including the only portrait of the farmer which was believed lost for more than a century but had found its way to the other side of the world.
Jesty’s story began in 1774, when the farmer from Yetminster deliberately infected his family with cowpox in a bid to protect them from the deadly smallpox virus.
Smallpox was the leading cause of death in the 18th century. Most people became infected during their lifetimes, and about 30% of those infected died.
Jesty had contracted cowpox in his youth and knew that milkmaids seemed,