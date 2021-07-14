Building back Miami’s Biscayne Bay: Do natural solutions hold hope?

MIAMI — Along the Miami shoreline, luxury high-rises and condominiums run parallel to Biscayne Bay, one of South Florida’s most biodiverse ecosystems, characterized by its once abundant coral reefs, seagrass beds and mangroves. But increasing population pressure, pollution, and the effects of climate change have left the bay in shambles. Reefs are dying, seagrass beds have disappeared, and algal blooms have depleted the bay’s marine life as a result of nutrient pollution and hotter temperatures, leaving organisms starved for oxygen. Amid the pandemic, though, a tragic “aha! moment” brought a renewed commitment to the bay. A massive fish kill in August 2020 prompted communities across Miami to amp up their efforts to restore balance to the bay. The work of scientists, activists and city officials in particular has turned toward effectively undoing more than a century of damage to an ecosystem now in haphazard flux. One of the questions that remains at the fore of the conversation over Biscayne Bay is: Can nature-based solutions bring it back to life? Two octopi found dead from the August 2020 fish kill. Image courtesy of Miami Waterkeeper. An ominous warning sign In August 2020, Miami Beach residents complained of a rotten stench that wafted across the summer air. Fish, rays, eels, lobsters, shrimp, crabs, octopus, and all kinds of other marine life bobbed lifeless on the surface waters of Biscayne Bay. Scientists familiar with past die-offs sprang into action — this wasn’t Biscayne Bay’s first fish kill — concluding that it was the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

