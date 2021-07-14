Climate crisis rallies young people

From BBC

Thousands of young people across the UK are joining a mission to understand and help solve the environmental crisis facing their generation.

In a mission led by the UK’s Royal Society, school children as young as five are taking on their own climate and environmental research projects.

They plan to take their findings – and their messages – to the politicians who will be representing them at the critical climate talks later this year.

Reporting: Victoria Gill

Camera and editing: Rob Wood

