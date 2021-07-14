Philippines’ rich bird life is more threatened than we thought, study says

The Philippines is made up of more than 7,000 islands, supporting an extraordinary number of species that occur nowhere else on the planet. Eighty-six new endemic bird species have been described in the Philippines in just the last decade — more than all avian endemics ever recorded in either China or India. Nevertheless, the country’s currently known 594 avian species depend on forests, grasslands and wetlands that are rapidly disappearing. Overall, nearly one-sixth of Philippine birds are considered threatened on the IUCN Red List, and of those, more than 43% (40 species) are listed as endangered or critically endangered. The country has the eighth-highest number of globally threatened bird species, including hornbills, true owls, rare pigeons and Old World flycatchers. But even more species are at risk than previously thought, according to a new study published in June in Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution. The research team, led by biologists from the University of Utah, thoroughly assessed the Red List status of 446 resident Philippine bird species by analyzing data stored in a massive database compiled from field visits, peer-reviewed studies, ornithology books, field guides, and BirdLife International. They found that 84 species are at greater risk than indicated by their current Red List status, including 14 species that the authors say warrant globally threatened status, which range from vulnerable to endangered to critically endangered. The study also looked at the effect of a range of ecological, biogeographical and life-history traits on avian extinction risk. Results indicate that endemism, narrower…This article was originally published on Mongabay

