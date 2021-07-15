Chinese cities are among biggest emitters of greenhouse gases, study finds

The heat wave that swept parts of the U.S. and Canada this June provoked disbelief globally, with temperatures breaching 50° Celsius (122° Fahrenheit). Some see it as a preview of extreme weather to come. The Earth could heat up by more than 3°C (5.4°F) at the close of this century, and cities are conspicuous culprits for this warming. They occupy only 2% of the planet’s surface yet account for 70% of annual carbon dioxide emissions. Total greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions of 167 cities. Most recent data of cities are shown, which could be in different years (2005–2016), depending on the data availability. A new analysis of 167 cities in 53 countries found that China’s bustling metropolises are some of the biggest emitters of greenhouse gases. Handan, Shanghai, Suzhou, Dalian and Beijing were the top sources of these warming gases, reporting emissions about three times that of New York City. The 25 most polluting cities, located in both developed and developing nations, are responsible for half of all urban greenhouse emissions, the study published in the journal Frontiers in Sustainable Cities estimated. Greenhouses gases, primarily carbon dioxide, warm the planet by trapping heat from the sun, which is why climate scientists are always fretting over carbon concentrations in the atmosphere. Before the industrial revolution, atmospheric carbon concentration, measured in parts per million, was below 300 ppm. Today, it is above the 400-ppm mark. China, the United States and the European Union are the three largest emitters of greenhouse gases at present. However, historically,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

