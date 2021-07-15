Climate change: ‘No more excuses’ at COP26 climate summit – poor nations

From BBC
More than 100 developing countries have set out their key negotiating demands ahead of the COP26 climate meeting in Glasgow.
These include funding for poorer nations to fight and adapt to climate change and compensation for the impacts they will be subjected to.
Those backing the plan represent more than half of the world’s countries.
Without progress on these points, they say that COP26 will be worthless and will end in failure.
COP26 in November is expected to be the most important meeting on climate change since the Paris agreement was drawn up in 2015 and there are huge expectations that it will deliver significant progress in the battle against rising temperatures.
But this new position paper is a warning shot from more than 100 of the world’s poorer countries, which are dismayed by the lack of progress they’ve seen so far – particularly at the G7 meeting in the UK in June.
They’ve set out five key issues which they say are critical for them in the negotiations: