Formula 1 boss Ross Brawn says hydrogen could be future fuel

By Justin RowlattChief environment correspondent

Last updated on

Hydrogen-powered cars could be the future of Formula 1, according to F1 managing director for motorsports Ross Brawn.

He says sustainability is now a central objective for the sport, which has committed to become carbon neutral by 2030.

The engineer behind Michael Schumacher’s seven world titles ruled out a switch to fully electric vehicles.

“Maybe hydrogen is the route that Formula 1 can have where we keep the noise, we keep the emotion but we move into a different solution,” Brawn told the BBC.

Rising F1 star Lando Norris is also sceptical about introducing fully electric cars to Formula 1. You just don’t get the same buzz from electric cars, he says.

The British driver, who came third in this month’s Austrian Grand Prix, worries going electric would take much of the atmosphere away from the sport.

“Something I love about Formula 1 and the race cars we drive is the sound and feeling you get from them,” he says. “That’s what makes it so cool and special and why the fans love it.”

Ambitious programme

Formula 1 has one of the most ambitious sustainability programmes of any major sport and in 2019 it announced its plan to go net zero by 2030 with targets including: