National Food Strategy: Tax sugar and salt and prescribe veg, report says

Sugar and salt should be taxed and vegetables prescribed by the NHS, an independent review of food policy in England has suggested.
The report, led by businessman Henry Dimbleby, says taxes raised could extend free school meal provision and support better diets among the poorest.
The National Food Strategy also wants GPs to try prescribing fruit and vegetables to encourage healthy eating.
The food industry warned the proposed taxes would inflate food prices.
Ian Wright, of the Food and Drink Federation, which represents manufacturers, said: “Obesity and food is very much about poverty, and we need measures to tackle poverty and to help people to make choices they need to make.”
The government has promised to respond with a White Paper within six months, which is expected to include proposals for policies for its own National Food Strategy.
The review, commissioned by the government in 2019, says historic reforms of the food system are needed to protect the NHS, improve the health of the nation and save the environment.
It describes the Covid-19 pandemic as a “painful reality check” which has revealed the scale of food-related ill-health.
“Our high obesity rate has been a major factor in the UK’s tragically high death rate,” said Mr Dimbleby, who co-founded the fast food chain Leon.
“We must now seize the moment to build a better food system for our children and grandchildren.”