Nine principles of ecosystem restoration for the Russian tundra (commentary)

Naryan-Mar is a sea and river port town on the Arctic coast of Russia with a population of 22,000. It is a tundra ecosystem, with shallow peat soils. The local Nenets and Komi Indigenous people are reindeer herders, hunters and fishers that use the land for reindeer pasture. But oil drilling has severely degraded the land. And the building of roads and pipelines has led to the loss of vegetation and the organic soil layer, with sediments now running into the rivers. Permafrost thaw is increasing and with it, greenhouse gas emissions. Restoring this tundra ecosystem is essential: to mitigate climate change, to maintain ecological balance, and to protect the livelihoods of the local community and of the Indigenous peoples living on the land. Aerial view of tundra in Naryan-Mar, on Russia’s Arctic coast. Photo courtesy of Society for Ecological Restoration. In 2015, a small group of passionate local scientists started a project to restore this remote area. The Society for Ecological Restoration (SER) recently hosted a virtual ‘field trip’ with the project organizers. Yulia Deniso, one of the self-described “tundra rescuers” is a project team member helping monitor ecosystem recovery. She described the group’s effort, “Our aim was not just to sow grass but to restore the real tundra.” But restoration in such fragile ecosystems is far from straightforward. Disturbed areas extend rapidly due to erosion, further reducing resilience. “Rain and wind wash away and spread the sand, and the roads and paths turn into deep gullies,” Julia explained.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

