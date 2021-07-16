Brazil prosecutors seek ban on all gold mining in hard-hit Amazonian region

Gold mining activities in a region of the Brazilian Amazon ravaged by illegal operations could be suspended after prosecutors filed a lawsuit this week. In its lawsuit, the Federal Public Ministry has requested the total suspension of the extraction, trading and exportation of gold in the southwest region of Pará state. The move is considered an extreme measure in case the federal government fails to implement a series of actions to stop the escalation of invasions and violence promoted by “gangs of illegal miners” affecting mainly the Munduruku and Kayapó Indigenous reserves. The lawsuit was based on a new study authored by researchers from the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG) pointing to the Pará municipalities of Itaituba, Jacareacanga and Novo Progresso as the main hub of gold laundering in Brazil. From analyzing Brazil’s total gold production in 2019 and 2020, the researchers concluded that 85% of cases of gold laundering happened in this region, amounting to 5.4 metric tons of illegal gold. The Federal Public Ministry has demanded Brazilian authorities fulfill 11 measures to tackle illegal mining in the southwest of Pará state. One of them is the expulsion of illegal gold miners from the Munduruku Indigenous Reserve, which has been under intense attack since March. Image courtesy of Marcos Amend/Greenpeace. The study also concluded that almost 30% of the 174 metric tons of gold sold in Brazil during this period was associated with some kind of irregularity. That translates to a total of 9.1 billion reais ($1.8 billion)…This article was originally published on Mongabay

