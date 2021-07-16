FSC dumps palm oil giant Korindo amid rights, environmental issues in Papua

JAKARTA — Palm oil giant Korindo Group has had its membership in the Forest Stewardship Council terminated, a move that activists say sends a signal to other companies that they can’t hide their wrongdoings behind green certification. The FSC, considered the world’s foremost body certifying the sustainable forestry industry, announced July 14 that it had ended its association with Korindo, an Indonesian-South Korean joint venture, because the company had failed to come to an agreement with the certification body on how to independently verify its compliance. The disassociation will come into effect Oct. 16. Prior to the termination, Korindo was in the process of retaining its membership with the FSC after a two-year investigation by the council found a litany of violations in the company’s operation in Indonesia’s easternmost province of Papua. Papua is home to the largest intact rainforest in Indonesia, and one of the most important landscapes for the climate in the world. Among Korindo’s violations were a failure to properly consult local communities about plans to convert their land into oil palm plantations; unfair compensation to the communities; and the clearing of 30,000 hectares (74,000 acres) of rainforest, some of which have high conservation value (HCV). The FSC said after the findings that Korindo could keep its membership but must “secure remedy” for the damage it had done in Papua and make significant social and environmental improvements as outlined in a set of preliminary conditions defined by the council in 2019. However, “FSC and Korindo could not…This article was originally published on Mongabay

