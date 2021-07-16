Mystery 19th Century botanist tracked down following appeal

From BBC
Shareclose
A mystery 19th Century botanist has been found, thanks to sleuthing work by the public.
Isabella Anne Allen had been known only by the secrets she left behind, tucked between the pages of an old book.
But following an appeal for information, on the BBC News website, she has now been traced to the village of Madresfield, Worcestershire.
Her story came to light when clues such as pressed flowers, poems and doodles were found inside The English Flora.
Donated to the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) decades ago, the botanical text was rediscovered by staff sorting through boxes ahead of a move to a new library.
And libraries and exhibitions head Fiona Davison said the clues within revealed its original owner “would have been a figure in the local society and in public”.
“She is a gardener as well as a botanist – it has become part and parcel of being an intelligent, well-to-do, well respected pillar of the community,” she said.
Within hours of the story’s publication on the BBC News website, there were several suggested leads, from Cornwall to York.
But one individual cropped up several times.
The United Kingdom Census of 1851confirmed spinster and landowner Isabella Anne Allen, born in 1810, lived with her parents, John Henry and Susannah Rebekah, and several servants at Rhydd House, Madresfield.
The property, with its gardens and woodlands at the