The only species of bear in South America: the spectacled bear | Candid Animal Cam

Camera traps bring you closer to the secretive natural world and are an important conservation tool to study wildlife. This week we’re meeting the only species of bear in South America: the spectacled bear. This is the second part of a two-part series. Watch part I discussing the species’ characteristics and behavior. The spectacled bear lives in only 3% of South America, between Bolivia and Venezuela, but shares habitat with at least 76% of mammal species in the subcontinent. That is why it is considered an umbrella species for the conservation of biodiversity. An umbrella species is a species whose conservation results in the indirect protection of other species that make up the ecological community of its habitat. The camera trap footage was taken in the dry forests of northwestern Peru. In this habitat between December and March, the bears descend towards the lower areas to feed on fruits, especially sapote fruits. They play an important role in the ecosystem as seed dispersers because they excrete the seeds far from the tree where they originally ate the fruit. In the dry forest spectacled bears also rely on small pools of water which are sparsely distributed and constitute the only source of water during the dry season. One hundred years ago the presence of the species was considered common in northwestern Peru but currently, less than 250 individuals are living in this ecosystem. The greatest threats to the species are fragmentation and habitat loss which are a consequence of illegal logging…This article was originally published on Mongabay

