Tallying the toll on marine life from the X-Press Pearl sinking (commentary)

The Indian Ocean island of Sri Lanka has faced many maritime disasters over the years, but none as bad as the recent incident with the MV X-Press Pearl, a freighter that caught fire on May 20 in close proximity to the western coast. The ship was transporting 1,486 containers, including 25 containers of hazardous nitric acid, 76 containers of plastic nurdles, alongside many containers with various chemicals, which also included 346 containers marked as carrying environmentally hazardous substances. These environmentally hazardous substances have been declared as N.O.S., or “not otherwise specified.” This could include anything from toxic chemicals to heavy metals. In the absence of further research, it will not be possible to know which chemical concoction was in these containers. With the sinking of the ship, chemicals and nurdles have spilled into the ocean. In recent weeks, a large number of marine fauna carcasses have been making landfall around the Sri Lankan coastline, including sea turtles and cetaceans. To date, more than 250 sea turtles and more than 45 cetacean carcasses have washed ashore. It is not possible to make a full assessment of the marine life lost due to this incident and it is also difficult to fully assess the impact which can be manyfold. Many dead sea turtles and cetaceans are carried by ocean currents to far-off places, and cetaceans especially sink to the ocean floor or are fed on by scavenger and ocean predators. This was very clear as many of the carcasses had large chunks…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay