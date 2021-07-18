Indonesian former fisheries minister jailed for bribery in lobster exports

JAKARTA — An Indonesian court has sentenced disgraced former fisheries minister Edhy Prabowo to five years in jail in relation to a controversial policy to resume exports of lobster larvae. The Jakarta Anti-corruption Court on July 15 ruled Edhy guilty of taking 25.7 billion rupiah ($1.9 million) in bribes to lift an earlier ban on lobster larvae exports. The court also ordered him to pay 400 million rupiah ($27,600) in fines and slapped him with a three-year ban from running for elected office after his release from jail. Edhy, who had previously said that he would accept a death sentence if found guilty, said he was upset by the court’s ruling, but has not yet indicated whether he will appeal. Edhy was arrested by agents from the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) in November 2020, months after announcing the resumption of lobster larvae exports. Conservationists warned the new policy would undo efforts to replenish Indonesia’s wild lobster stocks, while fisheries industry watchers and investigative reporting found the selection of approved exporters was rife with nepotism and cronyism. Fisheries Minister Edhy Prabowo, center, lifted a ban previously imposed by his predecessor on export of wild-caught lobster larvae. Image courtesy of the Indonesian Ministry of Marine Affairs and Fisheries. Former fisheries minister Susi Pudjiastuti had imposed the export ban in 2016 to prevent the overfishing of wild lobster stocks in Indonesian waters. Edhy, who has feuded publicly with Susi on several issues since taking office in 2019, first touted the plan to end…This article was originally published on Mongabay

