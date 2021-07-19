Biogas from animal manure improves life in Brazil’s semi-arid northeast

“My husband would go to the neighbor’s barn two or three times a week to get pig manure. He’d throw it in the biodigester and we were able to cook all week long,” says Fatima Souto, a farmer in Brazil’s Pernambuco state. “People were complaining about how expensive gas was and I didn’t even know how much it cost.” A member of the Agroecological Association of Farmers of the Sertão do Pajeú (AASP), Souto had one of the first biodigesters built in São José do Egito, a municipality that is part of the Pajeú River Basin in Brazil’s semi-arid northeast region. The construction of artisanal biodigesters began in Pernambuco in 2008. Inspired by the India model, this social technology is composed of a cargo box, loaded with water and manure, a fermentation tank isolated from atmospheric air, and a discharge box. The materials decompose and generate biogas that includes methane, and which can then be used for cooking, replacing commercially available liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) canisters. “There’s no smell at all. You dilute the manure with water, put it in there and that’s it,” says Iraneide Maria de Oliveira, a farmer from Afogados da Ingazeira, Pernambuco. “It’s great. It really has made life better. We can use the money we save on LPG cylinders, which is almost 100 reais [$20], to buy other things.” Biodigesters benefit women in the backlands This renewable energy technology has a positive impact on the quality of life of farming families, and mainly benefits women.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay