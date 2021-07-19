Brazil government faces heat over plan that could underreport forest fires

Amid soaring deforestation and growing criticism due to lack of transparency and persistent attempts to weaken environmental policies, the Brazilian government is now facing a new controversy regarding forest fires, as experts raise questions about the reliability of a new database on the risk of fires. Last week, the Brazilian government launched a service that will purportedly centralize all information about the country’s weather and forest fire risk assessments, called the National Meteorology System (SNM). It will collate information provided by the Brazilian National Institute of Space Research (INPE), the National Institute of Meteorology (INMET) and the Managing and Operational Center of the System to Protect the Amazon (Censipam). But environmentalists point to the mixed messages from government officials as showing a failed attempt to end one of the most traditional and reliable data services on forest fire risk in the country, provided by INPE over decades. The controversy started when INMET’s director, Miguel Ivan Lacerda de Oliveira, said at the broadcast eventlaunching the new service on July 12 that INPE would cease publishing its fire data. “We already decided this morning that INPE and Censipam will no longer release fire data; it will come from the National Meteorology System. All federal government [fire] reports will pass through this system that is being organized,” Oliveira said. He added the system aims to resolve a nagging 40-year issue regarding “the spraying or dissonance in the dissemination of fire and meteorology data.” Oliveira called the new application “an effective functionality that will…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay