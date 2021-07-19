Javan leopards, the dwindling ‘guardians’ of Java’s forests

Hariyo “Beebach” Wibisono studies Javan leopards, the last remaining apex predator on Indonesia’s island of Java, which, with a land area about the size of Alabama, is also home to 147 million people including in the country’s massive capital city, Jakarta, plus other metro areas. Despite these dense urban landscapes, pockets of natural forest persist around the island, and some of these are still patrolled by Panthera pardus melas: with the extinction of the Javan tiger – last glimpsed in Meru Betiri National Park in 1976 – the critically endangered Javan leopard is the only big cat left on the island. To get an update on this iconic species, Mongabay interviewed Wibisono via email, who shares what is currently known and makes the case for leopard conservation: “People living in Java should preserve the leopard to assure that the remaining forest ecosystems are healthy for human living. Traditionally, some Javan tribes believe that Javan leopard is a symbol of prosperity and guardian of the forests, which provide them with healthy water and fresh air.” His responses were edited lightly for brevity and clarity. Mongabay: What is the current population estimate for wild Javan leopards? Hariyo “Beebach” Wibisono: Our most recent estimate was 320 (between 120–570) adult individuals based on the best available, site-specific density estimates extrapolated to the available forest habitats. One of the remaining prime habitats of the Javan leopard on the east coast of East Java Province. Image courtesy of Sintas Indonesia. Mongabay: What kind of habitat do…This article was originally published on Mongabay

